As we look forward to 2021 with hopefully not misplaced optimism, California-based disco head Jeffrey 'Poolside' Paradise has teamed up with Chicago duo DRAMA — aka singer Via Rosa and producer Na'el Shehad — to ring in the new year with a heady new dancefloor number called "I Feel High". Centered around Shehad and Paradise's duelling production styles and Via Rosa's soulful grandeur, "I Feel High" is a fond look back at the thrills and spills you can get into in your teens when it feels like nothing can stop you. Wild and bursting with colour, hopefully at least some of 2021 can live up to this promise.

Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise says of the collaboration, "DRAMA transformed the song from a classic laid back Poolside vibe into a banger for the club that is essentially a celebration of this ecstatic and sometimes reckless thing we call life."

DRAMA adds, "It's all about that invincible feeling you get when you're young, and out with your friends. In the moment you have this undeniable sureness that no matter what 'this is not how I die'." DRAMA continues, "And in that you fuel each other you become fearless and confident. When I was younger me and my friends would sneak back into the house after a night of partying, the first thing we'd ask each other before going inside is 'do I look high?' And although I really felt the need to incorporate that into the song for 'personal nostalgia' I think everyone has experienced that reality."