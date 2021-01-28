The news of MF DOOM's passing shocked the entire hip-hop world when his wife Jasmine Dumile announced his passing via his Instagram on New Year's Eve. One of the people that was hit hard by the news was his frequent collaborator and other half of Madvillain, Madlib.

"I found out when everybody else did, on social media," the legendary producer told NPR during a recent interview. "His family's very private, so they probably didn't know how to approach that one. I still can't believe that he died. That's weird."

The interview primarily focused on Madlib's upcoming album Sound Ancestors, but when discussing DOOM's death, he couldn't help but emphasize how shocking it was, especially considering the fact that he had talked to DOOM once or twice that year.

"We talked like once or twice a year, but that’s how it’s always been," he said. "We talked last year and everything seemed fine,” he said. “It was mostly me sending him beats, he rarely sent me stuff. But yeah we checked in, whether it was music or not, talking about our kids or whatever.”

Madlib went on to say that he hopes his upcoming album can bring some light into the world, despite the fact that hip-hop has just lost a giant.

"When we heard about [DOOM’s passing], it was all completely shocking,” he continued. “Like maybe we just need to put everything on pause for a bit. But maybe [releasing Sound Ancestors] could be quite a positive thing to happen in the middle of it. You know, Dilla’s gone, DOOM’s gone, but Otis [Madlib] is hanging in there, going strong and not giving up. He’s actually got this new album coming out and continuing to keep the spirit of all that music, that whole style where the three of them do feel like this sort of magical superpowered trinity.”