Lana Del Rey is now facing criticism over an Instagram-shared statement, which was itself a response to criticism about her newly unveiled Chemtrails Over the Country Club cover art.

On Sunday, Lana gave fans a first look at the front and back covers of her upcoming seventh studio album, as well as the finalized tracklist. In a comment posted under the original front cover post, Lana said she's "always been extremely inclusive without even trying to" and appeared to reference the blowback she got last year about her widely trashed statement in which she specifically called out Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other artists.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today," Lana said. "And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that [sic]."

Later on in the comment, Lana named some of her friends, before stating her best friends and boyfriends "have been rappers." She also referenced the recent MAGA attack on the Capitol, adding that she's "literally changing the world" with her work.

Read the comment in full below:

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you. My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."

As many have since pointed out, the comment sees Lana essentially digging herself a deeper hole with regards to the criticism. Specifically, many have condemned her decision to use the "rappers" descriptor in her statement while connecting the tone-deaf quality of it all to the aforementioned controversy from May 2020 that started with Lana questioning other artists' lyrical content.

As you may or may not recall, the previous May 2020 controversy ultimately resulted in a lengthy follow-up statement from Lana in which she deemed the original post in question "not controversial at all." Lana conceded at the time, however, that she "could've given more context" while also criticizing everyone from "super Trump/Pence supporters" to "hyper liberals."

In short, the Chemtrails rollout is presumably not going the way Lana's team intended. At any rate, Lana dropped the video for the title track Monday afternoon: