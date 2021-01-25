Kodak Black was one of the chosen few to be pardoned by Donald Trump during his last days in office. After being freed, Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, decided to shine a light on the promised his client made and Black's charitable contributions.

While Black was pleading to be pardoned, he sent out a tweet claiming he would give $1 million to charity if he's released. Yet the tweet quickly disappeared, leading some to believe that Black wasn't going to keep his promise. Yet in a recent Instagram post, Cohen explained that the tweet was removed for legal reasons and the post-and-delete doesn't speak to Black's philanthropy.

"I didn't think I had to address this because its a non story. But due to a slow news day @tmz_tv wishes to address a tweet that was sent out from @kodakblack Twitter 2 months ago and deleted within a day or 2 of posting at my direction," Cohen captioned a picture of Black. "A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn't."

Cohen went on to question the community efforts of the people writing these negative stories about his client before revealing that Black isn't shy about giving back to his people.

"Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity he does, why don't we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do," the post continued. "last week Kodak pledged 100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack, the week before he donated 50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That's 150k and he's been out 5 days."

Black might have had his sentence commuted by Trump, but this doesn't give him legal immunity. The Florida native is still facing potential prosecution in South Carolina for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman in 2016.