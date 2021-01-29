Fredo has delievered his second studio album, Money Can't Buy Happiness.

The West London rapper's 2018 mixtape, Tables Turn, debuted at No. 5 in the UK albums chart, and his debut album—2019's Third Avenue—matched that, and now he's ready to shake up the industry once more with his sophomore LP on Since '93/Sony.

Earlier this week, Fredo released the music videos for "Money Talks" (featuring Dave) and "Back To Basics", but gave us a first taste of the project in October 2020 with the song "What Can I Say".

Money Can't Buy Happiness is an 11-track offering, featuring the late Pop Smoke, R&B singer-songwriter Summer Walker, D-Block Europe's Young Adz and UK wordsmith Dave—who also serves as executive producer.

On production, you have the likes of Arkz Beats ("Biggest Mistake"), Kyle Evans ("Spaghetti"), MDJam ("Ready"), MJ Productions ("Do You Right"), Yoz & Rico ("Burner On Deck"), Kirk Beats ("I Miss"), Dukus ("Aunt's Place") and Da Beatfreakz ("What Can I Say"), while Dave takes the rest of the tracklist.

Stream Money Can't Buy Happiness in full below.