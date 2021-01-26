Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design imprint has partnered with Beats for a limited-edition, monochramatic take on their Powerbeats Pro headphones.

The Japanese musician and designer uses his signature disruptive design approach by bringing the Powerbeats Pro earphones to their simplest, monochromatic form. The new collab model features a full black finish, with subtly-branded details.

The wireless earphones, which are sweat and water resistant, see fragment's lightning bolt logo embellished on the left-hand side, while the right side features 'FRGMNT' lettering in white.

The Powerbeats Pro charging case also features the iconic co-lightning bolt logo up front and centre. The headphones provide up to nine hours of playback when fully charged.

Get a closer look at the fragment design x Beats Powerbeat Pro headphones below, and cop the ear pieces from Apple.com on January 29, and via END. Launches registration now.