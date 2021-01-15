Flo Milli has shared her newest single, “Roaring 20s,” which includes a sample of “If I Were a Rich Man” from the Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof.

Produced by Kenny Beats, the song is another display of Milli’s mischievous personality, further pushing the narrative that she’s really here to do what she pleases.

“The Roaring 20s was a period in history of dramatic social and political change,” she said in a statement. “Last year I was able to break through during a very difficult time for not only our country but, the world. Born in 2000, and having my breakout year in 2020, I feel like I’m living in the new age of the Roaring 20s.”

She continued, “One of the most familiar symbols of the ‘Roaring 20s’ was the birth of the new independent woman, known in those years as a flapper. A flapper is a young woman; unbothered by conventional standards of behavior. In addition to being more sexually free than previous generations, the women of the Roaring 20s had the bobbed hair, the short skirts, the drankin’, the smokin’, looks and participated in activities that were deemed ‘unladylike’. My lyrics, my style, and my lifestyle all resonate with that freedom and I AM the Roaring 20s.”

Flo Milli was also recently named Spotify's next RADAR artist and was interviewed by Carl Chery, the platform's Head of Urban Music.

“Roaring 20s” is the first song Milli has released since her 2019 debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? Listen to the new song at the top via YouTube or on other major streaming platforms.