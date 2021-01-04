Lil Wayne declared himself the best rapper alive in 2004. Now, DaBaby is ready to take on this moniker by attaching himself to one of hip-hop's GOATs.

On Sunday, DaBaby posted a picture of himself next to Weezy on Instagram. In the caption, he decided to make a bold statement that will undoubtedly put the genre on high alert.

"Best rappers alive," DaBaby wrote under the picture.

The post went on to show several pictures of DaBaby and Lil Wayne gracing Tunechi's Miami studio together, giving the impression that the two are working on some new music together.

This won't be the first time DaBaby and Lil Wayne have worked together. They both appeared on the remix of Jack Harlow's smash record "Whats Poppin" Also, the North Carolina native was supposed to have an appearance on Lil Wayne's latest album, Funeral.



"We had two joints that didn't make it that were just monsters," Mack Maine told Complex before explaining that clearance issues stopped DaBaby from appearing on the album. "We had one with DaBaby, but we had some clearance issues. They should still be collabing soon, whether it’s on Wayne or DaBaby's next album."