Cardi B took to Twitter on Tuesday, where she astutely pointed out that while COVID-19 has decimated the country's economy, some people are getting rich off the crisis.

"I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week," she wrote. "My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each. This is seriously a new business."

She explained that testing becomes expensive when it's done privately in one's own home.

Cardi pointed out that her tweets were meant as a swipe at capitalism, and questioned whether Covid becoming a business was "part of the plan," though she didn't specify whose plan.

"Well this tweet is not about complaining is about CAPITALISM!How Covid is becoming a business and if this was part of the plan," she said in reply to a fan. "How ya getting mad at me because it’s a requirement to get tested ?Just to shoot a commercial even the janitors must get tested twice."

Despite her reservations, Cardi complies with coronavirus regulations and requirements. In fact, she previously revealed that $100,000 of the $1 million budget for "WAP" was spent on COVID testing.