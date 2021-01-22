Someone is already trying to impeach the newly minted president Joe Biden.

According to KCRP, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—a Republican and QAnon supporter—revealed on Thursday that she had submitted articles of impeachment against Biden, though her efforts likely won’t make it past the Democrat-controlled House.

Still, Cardi B was quick to react to Greene’s attempts to discredit Biden, writing on Twitter, “How they trying to impeach Biden already? He hasn’t even taken a sh*t at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be.”

In fact, Twitter froze Greene out of her account for 12 hours after she breached its terms of service, CNN reports. Twitter accused her of defying its civic integrity policy by sharing election misinformation. Greene subsequently slammed Twitter in a statement, calling the situation a “borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have.” She said she isn’t trying to incite violence but just sharing her conservative viewpoints.

Greene has a record of spreading false claims on the social media platform before and after winning her seat in November. Among her allegations are false theories on voter fraud, the Capitol insurrection, the presidential and senate elections in Georgia, the First Amendment, and more. When CNN reached out to her congressional office and asked for comment on these discoveries, Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer, said, “Here's our comment: ‘CNN is fake news.’”

Cardi’s comments follow a joke she made on Thursday about why she didn’t perform “WAP” at Biden’s inauguration: “Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment ….maybe next time," she tweeted.