Bun B has released his joint EP Distant with Houston rapper Les.

In May, producer Dave Sitek invited the pair to Sonic Ranch. Located on a 1700-acre pecan farm in West Texas, the studio is the biggest residential recording complex in the world—and the site where the legendary UGK member and Les recorded all six tracks for Distant.

Les, who is known for his multiple collaborations with Houston’s Slim Thug and New Orleans’ Currensy, teased the project with a promo clip of Bun.

Shortly before releasing the project, the pair dropped off the Jorge Casanova-directed music video for "Live By."

Stream Bun B and Les' Distant below via Spotify.