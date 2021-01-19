Bow Wow took to Twitter Tuesday, where he apologized for performing at a packed maskless club in Houston over the weekend. He also took the opportunity to share his side of the story.

In a series of tweets, Bow Wow explained that it wasn’t his concert, and he got on stage to do one verse from his song “Like You.” He added that he then “went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on.”

Bow Wow also said that he didn't profit from the appearance. “I did not i repeat did not GET PAID for anything. It was my boys 30th bday weekend and i came down off the love," he said.

“I apologize if i did anything wrong,” Bow Wow continued. “I love the city of houston. I consider it like a 2nd home. A place i go to on my free time.” Bow added, “Sorry to the mayor for any confusion. I understand the time we are living in so I apologize.”

Bow Wow faced heavy criticism for the performance, which took place as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country. He initially responded to the backlash on Saturday morning, explaining in a string of deleted tweets that he was “hosting parties all last year.”

Bow Wow also seems to think that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner isn’t a huge fan of him, saying as much on Twitter on Monday. “Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.”

Turner also responded to Bow Wow.

Houston’s COVID-19 safety guidelines are fairly relaxed, despite the fact that Texas has recorded over two million cases, the second-highest number in the U.S. after California.