Ahead of Black History Month, Warner Music Canada have announced Black Alliance Vol. 1, a compilation of Black Canadian artists covering songs by legendary Black artists. Starting today with late Jacksoul frontman Haydain Neale’s cover of Bill Wither classic “Use Me," the compilation will feature artists such as Charmaine, Just John, and Amaal.

Originally recorded over 15 years ago, Neale’s “Use Me” cover has been reimagined as a modern take for the compilation.

“If there was a time to honour Haydain’s perseverance in the Canadian music industry, it’s now with this single,” says Ron Lopata, Vice President of Warner Music Canada A&R and former member of Jacksoul. “This timely cover also pays tribute to the recent passing of Bill Withers, a personal favourite of Haydain’s.”

The compilation will also include Charmaine’s cover of "U.N.I.T.Y" by Queen Latifah, and Just John’s take on “My Struggles” by Missy Elliott.

“I really like the hook [of ‘My Struggles’] because it says to me, sure you don't really know me, my struggles, my past, my trauma, my story, but it doesn't matter because I'm here today and everything in my life has been crafted for me,” writes Just John. “I'm coming harder than ever, so bring it on, I'm ready.”

Here’s the whole tracklist for Black Alliance Vol. 1, which can be purchased here:

Jacksoul – “Use Me” by Bill Withers

Charmaine – “U.N.I.T.Y” by Queen Latifah

Just John – “My Struggles” by Missy Elliott

Amaal – “Brown Skin” by India.Arie

Andye – “Man in The Mirror” by Michael Jackson

Myles Castello – “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke