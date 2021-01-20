Social media is usually full of drama and trolls, but Fat Joe helped turn one viral sensation into a feel-good story.

On Wednesday, Fat Joe hopped on Amorphous' mash-up of Rihanna's "Kiss It Better" and Luther Vandross's "Never Too Much" to create his latest single, "Sunshine."

Like Amorphous, Joey Crack plays with Rihanna's vocals which serve as the song's chorus. He then rides the iconic Vandross instrumental to create a new song that feels familiar.

"Sunshine" has yet to hit streaming services, but Amorphous and Joe hint at the song dropping on Wednesday night into Thursday. Fat Joe also premiered the song to his fans on Instagram with the help of DJ D-Nice.

Rihanna might not release any new music of her own soon. Yet, she did clear her vocals for the Fat Joe and Amorphous to use. Joe and Rihanna also credited Amorphous on the track for creating this gem.

The producer and filmmaker took over social media with his viral mash-ups. He's worked with Nineteen85, Azealia Banks, and more. Now, he's ready to take things to the next level with his latest single.