Justin Bieber leads the 2021 class of MTV’s Video Music Awards nominees.

As announced Wednesday, the Justice singer scored seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year. Following not far behind is Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations. First-time VMA nominee Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, scored five nods this year while her debut album Sour remains a Billboard charts mainstay. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Drake, Doja Cat, and Giveon also received five noms apiece.

This year, the ceremony will bring the party back to Barclays Center, with voting launching today for fans to make their voices heard across a number of gender-neutral categories. Both MTV and the team at Barclays will be working collaboratively to ensure attendees feel as safe as possible, with health-minded practices in place as health experts continue to highlight the importance of boosting vaccination numbers.

The 2020 edition of the ceremony, of course, was dramatically altered due to the pandemic. Still, the VMAs team managed to put together a viable show that included performances from the Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker, and more.

The 2021 VMAs will air live across 180 countries and territories on Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Below, see the full list of this year’s nominees. Major 2021 categories—including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year—had their respective nominee announcements commemorated in partnered campaigns with Marlene Marmolejos, Aja Walton, and Fred Sands IV.