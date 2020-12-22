YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter have had an on-and-off relationship. Yet YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven in the past that he has little regard for boundaries, creating tension between himself and Lucci over his lyrics. During a recent interview with VladTV, Lucci explained why he decided to take aim at YoungBoy.

"You gonna let somebody say that about your folks?" Lucci asked DJ Vlad around the clip's 6 minute mark. "Talking 'bout nutting in your folk? I'll beat your ass. ... I don't care. You ain't 'bout to be out here doing all this shit."

In October, Lucci went on the offensive against YoungBoy. He popped up in the Shade Room's comment section calling the rapper a "real b***h in person" after YoungBoy rapped about possibly making Louisiana royalty with Lil Wayne's daughter.

"I'm trying to convince Fee to tell Reginae how big the shit gonna be if we have a baby," YoungBoy raps in his "Story of O.J. (Top Version)" freestyle.

When asked by Vlad what he meant by the comments, Lucci alluded to possibly knowing more about YoungBoy's character than the general public.

"I was just talking shit. I'm saying, though, I might know something. ... I might've seen him in person before," Lucci said before neglecting to go into further detail.

Watch Lucci's full comments on YoungBoy Never Broke Again above.