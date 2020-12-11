Westside Boogie is back with a new track featuring Joey Badass.

On Friday, Boogie dropped off the new song "Outside," the release of which was preceded by a social media campaign built around the idea that fans could text a number to "help free" the artist after being kidnapped by Fort Knox. Even Shady Records co-founder Eminem got in on the joke:

Stream "Outside" below.

An official video for the Boogie x Badass collab, meanwhile, is due later Friday. Catch the premiere below:

Earlier this year, Boogie linked up with SiR for "Rapper Weed" and joined Reason and Ab-Soul for "Trapped In."

Everythings for Sale, Boogie's debut studio album, arrived back in January 2019 via Shady and Interscope. The album saw the Compton, California artist enlisting the guest star services of J.I.D, Emile, 6lack, Snoh Aalegra, and more.

"It's a real reflective type album where I really attack my flaws," Boogie told AllHipHop prior to the album dropping. "I usually make albums and I'll be talking about my flaws, but with this one, I feel like I really acknowledge the bullshit I be on. Hopefully it makes people do the same."

Joey Badass, meanwhile, treated fans with a remix of Future Utopia's Dave and ES Devlin-featuring "Children of the Internet" earlier this month.

"I am a huge fan of Fraser’s work and always down to collaborate with Dave," Joey said of the experience. "Fraser sent the track and I wrote the verse off the first listen!"