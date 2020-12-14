Last month it was all-out war between Trillary Banks and NoLay, but it looks like we've entered a (sort of) ceasefire period — or at least the eye of the storm. Thankfully, both MCs appear to have emerged from the scuffle with their careers intact, and with a renewed creative vigour.

The latest post-war drop to emerge is this new one from Trillary Banks, "Big Miss Steak". Armed with a bumpy instrumental and no shortage of self-confidence, the new ETIM-directed clip sees Trillary stride through bright pink settings as she gives thanks for, well... herself. Still, it's been a rough year for us all (to put it mildly) so we can't fault anyone for feeling good about themselves.

BIG MISS STEAK 👸🏽🥩 pic.twitter.com/papoequSz1 — TRILLARY BANKS 💗 (@trillarybanks6) December 13, 2020

Trillary also paid The Zeze Millz Show a visit recently to discuss the NoLay beef, growing up in Leicester, women empowerment and more. You can watch that here.