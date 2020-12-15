Taylor Swift has shut down rumors that a third surprise album is on the way.

Days after releasing her Evermore project—her second surprise drop of 2020—the singer-songwriter appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the record as well as a circulating fan theory about her 10th studio album. Many Swifties noticed there was a faint text that read "Woodvale" on the cover of Swift's eighth project Folklore, leading some to believe the artist was hinting at another full-length release.

Taylor, sweetie. If you are about to drop another surprise album called woodvale in a couple of months, you and I are going to need to have some words cause I can’t memorize this many lyrics. #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/STHtQToVaH — braden ⁷🦋 (@armynator_7) December 11, 2020

Unfortantely for Swift's fanbase, the "Woodvale" text wasn't an Easter egg. It was a mistake.

"OK, well, this takes a bit of explanation," Swift told Kimmel when asked about the rumor. "I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it's very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it's fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they'll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever, and then sometimes, I take it too far, and I make a mistake."

She went on to say that while creating Folklore she was too afraid to unveil its name, and even kept it a secret from her management team. In an effort to keep the title under wraps, she came up with a "codename" with the same letters as "Folklore," and would use that word for album art mockups.

"[I] chose a random name, chose 'Woodvale,'" she said. "Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers .... then decided, I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one of them."

Toward the end of the interview, Swift and Kimmel discuss her increasing use of swear words throughout her career. The host even provided a chart that illustrated the rise of profanity in Swift's most recent albums. Kimmel pointed out that her debut effort only had two "damns," while Folklore and Evermore contained four "fucks" in total.

"It's just been that kind of year," she said with a laugh.

You can check out the full interview above.