Back in May this year, UK hip-hop veteran Sway Dasafo made a very welcome return to the rap game with his new album, I Want To Be. Created in collaboration with producer and turntablist Jaguar Skills under the name Brillionaires, the album was Sway's first since 2015's Deliverance.

When Sway announced the project in April, he also promised there'd be even more music to follow, and now we have one more addition to his stacked discography with new drop "Gabriel". Uplifting in the truest sense of the word, "Gabriel" sees the "Little Derek" star call on producer New Reign and singer 3Will to put a new spin on Roy Davis Jr. and Peven Everett's 1996 garage classic of the same name.

Press play on "Gabriel" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists. Also, keep your eyes and ears peeled because we suspect there is a lot more where this came from.