Selena Gomez is continuing to use her influence to try to pressure Facebook into making its platform safer.

On Tuesday, Gomez took to Twitter where she blasted Mark Zuckerberg's social network for allowing false information about the coronavirus vaccine to be promoted on its site.

"Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives," Gomez tweeted. "@Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!"

Earlier this month Facebook announced it would be putting emphasis on "combating COVID-19 misinformation" across its apps. The social media giant also said it would start removing "false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram."

"This is another way that we are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm," the company said in a statement.

Gomez has taken it upon herself to hold Facebook accountable for its questionable practices. Along with urging the company to be aware of the misinformation that's being spread on the site, Gomez also condemned Facebook for allowing hate speech to spewed by users.

"Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry," she said in an Instagram direct message to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg in September. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it."