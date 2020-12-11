‘Routes of Inspiration’ is a series of films, brought to you by Vuse and their partnerships with Rudimental and McLaren Racing, exploring how global creatives get inspired. Watch the complete series on YouTube here.

Vuse continue to unite two of the world's most creative groups in the third episode of 'Routes of Inspiration', as all-conquering music group Rudimental link up with one of motorsport's most iconic teams, McLaren Racing, to inspire them ahead of an exclusive live-streamed DJ set to celebrate the climax of the F1 season.

The new episode sees Rudimental's Amir and Locksmith learn about how you can only achieve your best work in the right environment, as they set foot in McLaren Racing's stunning McLaren Technology Centre (MTC), a semi-circular glass-walled building that sits on the edge of a lake.

The group talk to McLaren Racing's Production Director, Piers Thynne, who showcases the awe-inspiring evolution of the McLaren race car, and describes how the MTC been created to reflect the team's history and provide an environment for inspiration.

Speaking about the impact environments can have on creativity, Rudimental's Amir said: "The space that you're working in is so important, for us especially. We called our first album Home for that reason, we just started to get really successful and were travelling all over the world but we hadn't actually seen much of home. We were really starting to appreciate that's where our creativity comes from and how important it is to nurture that space."