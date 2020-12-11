‘Routes of Inspiration’ is a series of films, brought to you by Vuse and their partnerships with Rudimental and McLaren Racing, exploring how global creatives get inspired. Watch the complete series on YouTube here.
Vuse continue to unite two of the world's most creative groups in the third episode of 'Routes of Inspiration', as all-conquering music group Rudimental link up with one of motorsport's most iconic teams, McLaren Racing, to inspire them ahead of an exclusive live-streamed DJ set to celebrate the climax of the F1 season.
The new episode sees Rudimental's Amir and Locksmith learn about how you can only achieve your best work in the right environment, as they set foot in McLaren Racing's stunning McLaren Technology Centre (MTC), a semi-circular glass-walled building that sits on the edge of a lake.
The group talk to McLaren Racing's Production Director, Piers Thynne, who showcases the awe-inspiring evolution of the McLaren race car, and describes how the MTC been created to reflect the team's history and provide an environment for inspiration.
Speaking about the impact environments can have on creativity, Rudimental's Amir said: "The space that you're working in is so important, for us especially. We called our first album Home for that reason, we just started to get really successful and were travelling all over the world but we hadn't actually seen much of home. We were really starting to appreciate that's where our creativity comes from and how important it is to nurture that space."
After speaking with Piers about the success McLaren Racing has had on the track this season, Rudimental feel more ready than ever to celebrate the wildest of F1 seasons with a performance that sets it off on a whole new level: "We're super excited to be doing the end of season performance for McLaren Racing and Vuse. Fans can expect an amazing performance from us – all the family are back together – and it's a long time since we've done a show so the energy in the room is going to be buzzing!"
Rudimental's live DJ set to celebrate an incredible F1 season, sponsored by Vuse, will take place on December 11th at 8pm GMT / 9pm CET. To watch, viewers need to sign in to YouTube and watch at youtube.com/govype.
Watch every episode from Vuse's 'Routes of Inspiration' series featuring Rudimental and McLaren Racing as it drops on YouTube here.
The Vuse brand is a leading vaping device, combining next generation expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse – also known as Vype in some countries – is dedicated to bringing electrifying moments of inspiration to its consumers through its brand activations and partnerships.
Disclaimer: Vuse is a leading vaping device which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an alternative to traditional tobacco products. 18+ only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive. For adult nicotine and tobacco consumers.