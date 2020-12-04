‘Routes of Inspiration’ is a series of films, brought to you by Vuse and their partnerships with Rudimental and McLaren Racing, exploring how global creatives get inspired. Watch the complete series on YouTube here.
Vuse are continuing to bring two of the world's most creative groups together in episode two of 'Routes of Inspiration', as music powerhouses Rudimental link up with the iconic McLaren Racing team to prepare them for an exclusive live-streamed virtual DJ performance in London to celebrate the end of the F1 season.
After touching down at McLaren Racing's impressive HQ and learning about the technical aspects of motorsport in episode one, the second drop sees Rudimental's Amir and Locksmith meet with some of McLaren Racing's most important leaders to learn about the power of team spirit, and how a collaborative culture achieves excellence.
As one of the most successful sports teams of all-time with 20 world championships and 182 grand prix victories to their name, McLaren Racing knows how to perform – and this episode is a must-watch for anyone who wants to achieve excellence in any walk of life.
Executive Director of People and Culture, Daniel Gallo, talks about the importance of recruitment and building a team that believes in the same vision – where Rudimental draw parallels to their experience of bringing artists into the fold to create music with them – while CEO Zak Brown speaks on the size of McLaren Racing's travelling team of drivers, engineers and marketers, underlining the importance of teamwork and how everyone needs to be working together at the top of their game to achieve excellence.
Speaking on the value of teamwork and everyone being at their peak, Zak Brown says:
"You’re only as good as your weakest link right, so when you’re putting on a show or we’re going racing, everyone has to be at the top of their game because it only takes one mistake to ruin a race. "
After taking in words of wisdom from Daniel and Zak, Rudimental put themselves to the test by taking on the pit stop challenge with McLaren Racing's team of technicians. An average pit stop in F1 takes only 2.4 seconds, with human talent and superfast tools combining to replace four car tyres at lightning speed. It's the epitome of elite teamwork and has to be seen to be believed.
Episode three of Vuse's 'Routes of Inspiration' series will see Rudimental meet with McLaren Racing's Production Director, Piers Thynne, who believes that the right environment plays a huge part when it comes to creativity and inspiration. Finally, the series ends with an exclusive 45-minute DJ set by Rudimental that will be livestreamed over the 2020 Formula 1 season finale weekend on December 11th on Vuse's YouTube channel. Rudimental will take the inspiration from their immersive McLaren Racing experience to deliver an electrifying performance.
Watch every episode from Vuse's 'Routes of Inspiration' series featuring Rudimental and McLaren Racing on YouTube.
