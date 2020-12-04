‘Routes of Inspiration’ is a series of films, brought to you by Vuse and their partnerships with Rudimental and McLaren Racing, exploring how global creatives get inspired. Watch the complete series on YouTube here.

Vuse are continuing to bring two of the world's most creative groups together in episode two of 'Routes of Inspiration', as music powerhouses Rudimental link up with the iconic McLaren Racing team to prepare them for an exclusive live-streamed virtual DJ performance in London to celebrate the end of the F1 season.

After touching down at McLaren Racing's impressive HQ and learning about the technical aspects of motorsport in episode one, the second drop sees Rudimental's Amir and Locksmith meet with some of McLaren Racing's most important leaders to learn about the power of team spirit, and how a collaborative culture achieves excellence.

As one of the most successful sports teams of all-time with 20 world championships and 182 grand prix victories to their name, McLaren Racing knows how to perform – and this episode is a must-watch for anyone who wants to achieve excellence in any walk of life.

Executive Director of People and Culture, Daniel Gallo, talks about the importance of recruitment and building a team that believes in the same vision – where Rudimental draw parallels to their experience of bringing artists into the fold to create music with them – while CEO Zak Brown speaks on the size of McLaren Racing's travelling team of drivers, engineers and marketers, underlining the importance of teamwork and how everyone needs to be working together at the top of their game to achieve excellence.