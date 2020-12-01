Although labels can help boost an artist's career, they can also rob fans of great art. The latter took place when Cordae was tapped to collaborate with Royce Da 5'9".

During a recent interview with PSA Hip-Hop’s Threeletterman3, Royce revealed that Cordae was supposed to appear on "Young World" with G Perico for Royce's album, The Allegory, but Cordae's label blocked the feature.

"[Vince Staples] sent his verse last day because originally YBN Cordae was there in that spot," Royce explained around the interview's 27-minute mark. "Atlantic would not clear YBN Cordae, so I had to take him off. They said they wanted to ‘keep him young.’ These labels, they are so caught up young, young, young, young."

The Allegory has been recognized by the Recording Academy as one of the year's Best Rap Albums, securing a nomination alongside D. Smoke's Bad Habits, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist's Alfredo, Nas' King Disease, and Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony. Royce let it be known that he feels good about the project and he's glad to have his hard work recognized by his peers, but he does think this nomination is proof that labels can hinder artists with their agendas.

"Obviously the kid wanted to do it, otherwise, he wouldn’t have done it! So why put him in that position?" Royce said in reference to Cordae's lost verse. "And now the album is nominated for Grammy. You don’t think that in retrospect was a bad move from them?"

Watch Royce Da 5'9"'s full interview above and listen to "Young World" below.