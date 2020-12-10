North London rapper RV returns today with his new single, "Back To Back", which literally sees him go back-to-back with his UK drill compadre, Headie One.

The two rappers, who are known for hilariously roasting each other on the timeline, have a long history of collaborative drops that go as far back as 2016: from mixtapes like Sticks & Stones and the Drillers x Trappers series to crossover single "Know Better", the pair have represented their stomping ground of the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham to the fullest.

On "Back To Back", RV and Headie go in over CZR Beats' haunting but vibey production with all of the greaze that people love them for. "We haven't gone back to back like we do on this track since 2017," RV told Complex over email. "Every time we link up, the music gets better and I wanted to give the fans something they have been waiting for. RV and Headie One: the drill scene's Freddy and Jason, back by popular demand." Headie One adds that "it's been a while since me and RV's worked together, but the chemistry is still as good as ever."

In the accompanying video, directed by Kam Recordings, RV, Headie One and friends are seen in what looks like a half-trap, half-haunted house as they relay their rhymes down the lens. You can watch that exclusively above and expect RV's new project, The Rico Vondelle Mixtape, some time early next year.