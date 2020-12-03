It was just a month ago that Slocal CEO ItsNate and DB Sound System's Deli OneFourz teamed up for the three-track Good Sports EP, but they're already back, this timed calling on Airborn Gav's soulful tones to provide a hook for their new jazz-soaked rap stunner "All In".

Produced by Sum Comfort, the new jam is the free-wheeling, hazy afternoon meeting point between three of the most exciting talents in what could only loosely be described as the "alt-rap scene". Swinging between melody and stream-of-consciousness, the whole thing feels effortless, like three best friends kicking ideas back and forth like it's nothing at all.

"This is a smooth grown man jugg," Nate explained. "It came about by the producer Fred [Sum Cumfort] sending a sketch which I vocalled, then I sent it to Gav, who killed the hook, lastly I sent it to Deli who I've been working with this whole year, who put the icing on the cake. Then Taureen added the sax and then we knew we had something special."