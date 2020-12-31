While the start of a new day in a new year doesn't inherently have any meaning, the illusion of immediate change is bringing unparalleled levels of comfort as we put 2020 in the ground.

The COVID-19 pandemic, first and foremost, has spent the better part of this year uprooting the very things that so often make life worth living: live music, dining out, traveling, hangs with friends, visits with family, et al. Good news of the vaccine variety has infused the final moments of 2020 with a small shot of hope, but we're still a long way off from pre-pandemic levels of normalcy.

Still, that can't stop us all from safely pissing on the grave of 2020 from home while we click back and forth among the assortment of NYE specials slated for Thursday night.

Below, we've put together a list of NYE highlights, all of which are obviously best enjoyed while under the influence.