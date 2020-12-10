Last night, for the first time in history, the MOBO Awards took place entirely online without an audience. Hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz, it was a little strange to see what is usually a lively night of electric energy and rapturous celebration being tamed, but it was worth it to see all the artists getting their dues. There were also some memorable performances on the night.

Kojey Radical stole the show with "Good", a track written specifically for the ceremony that touched on the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for social change; Ms Banks gave her own attention-grabbing performance of "Snack" and new single "You Don't Know", while the rest of the night's performances came from Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, H.E.R, Tiana Major9 and Stylo G, the latter peforming a five-song medley of "Touch Down", "X5", "Oh Lawd", "Dumpling" and "Call Me A Yardie".

"I feel very proud about this year's show which will go down in history because of its unique commentary and set of circumstances," said MOBO founder, Kanya King. "We will archive it for future generations to watch and learn about the times we are currently in. I want to thank the BBC and YouTube for working together, all for the greater good. This wasn't just an awards show, this is an empowering show with a purpose that represents opportunity over inequality, that represents pride for an audience that often feels marginalised, that represents achievement against all odds."

She added: "There will be new artists watching the show and because of it, their lives and those of their families may be forever changed. Roll on our 25th anniversary next year — let's get ready to MOBOLISE!"

Take a look at the list of winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nines – Crabs In A Bucket

BEST MALE ACT

Headie One

BEST FEMALE ACT

Mahalia

SONG OF THE YEAR

Young T & Bugsey – "Don't Rush" f/ Headie One

BEST NEWCOMER

Aitch

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

NSG – "Lupita" (directed by Kevin Hudson)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Mahalia

BEST HIP-HOP ACT

Nines

BEST GRIME ACT

Jme

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

BEST ALBUM (1 SEPTEMBER 2017 – 31 AUGUST 2019)

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Wizkid

BEST REGGAE ACT

Buju Banton

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Calledout Music

BEST JAZZ ACT

Ego Ella May

BEST PRODUCER

JAE5

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Michael Ward as Marco – Blue Story

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Chunkz

You can watch the show in full on YouTube now.