Nigerian artist Superboy Cheque has enlisted fellow Nigerian artists Wale and Davido for the remix of his single “Zoom.”

The original track appeared on the 25-year-old musician’s 5-song debut EP, Razor, which arrived in July. “Zoom” ultimately became a huge hit in Nigeria this year, garnering over 40 million streams across platforms and reaching No. 2 on Nigeria’s all-genre Apple Music chart, just behind Davido’s single “FEM.” The “Zoom” music video, released in September, has also amassed over 1.4 million views.

Listen to the “Zoom” remix up top or below via Spotify.