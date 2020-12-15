The first trailer and premiere date have been unveiled for the much-anticipated Apple TV+ documentary on Billie Eilish.

R.J. Cutler, whose previous work includes the well-received John Belushi doc for Showtime and the fascinating Anna Wintour-focused 2009 entry The September Issue, directs The World's a Little Blurry, which according to a press release will be released in theaters by NEON and premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26 of next year.

The World's a Little Blurry promises to give fans a "true coming-of-age story" centered on Eilish's rise to pop ubiquity, with Cutler offering a behind-the-scenes look at all that went into the wildly successful When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? era.

Eilish is joined in the doc by Finneas, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O'Connell. The Apple Original Films production was made in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Image via Apple

Last month, Eilish shared her new song "Therefore I Am," complete with a social distancing-friendly official video shot entirely on an iPhone. And back in October, Eilish and brother/collaborator Finneas (virtually) dropped by the Tonight Show to discuss the creative process behind the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die."

"We were kind of stuck the first few days we tried to work on it," Eilish said of the opportunity. "It was a lot of pressure, it was a fucking Bond song."