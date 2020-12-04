The year is quickly winding down, but there are still a few more music releases to get through. This week, Lil Baby is keeping his winning streak going with his latest single, “Errybody.” Aminé has returned with the deluxe version of his album Limbo, featuring the Valee-assisted collaboration, “Zack & Cody.” In honor of what would have been Juice WRLD’s 22nd birthday, Benny Blanco dropped their collaboration, “Real Shit.” And Rico Nasty released her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, featuring the standout single “No Debate.” This week’s list also includes songs from Melii, 6LACK, Lil Tjay, and more.

