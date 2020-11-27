After dropping the recent singles "Double Dose" with Tiny Boost and "Alpo" with K-Trap, plus an impressive Fire In The Booth frestyle, South London rap legend Youngs Teflon drops off his new mixtape, Call Of Duty 3, the third in the Call Of Duty series that has stretched out over a decade.



As one of the most respected and treasured names in the history of UK rap, Youngs Teflon once again gives us a masterclass in lyricism, serving up 15 tracks of heat that have an album quality to them. Features-wise, joining Tiny Boost and K-Trap are Dave ("Rule Of Two") and RV ("Bally Bop"), blessing the tape with some memorable verses.

Youngs also drafts in top rap producers in Nav Michael ("El Classico"), M1OnTheBeat ("Steph Curry"), 800hertz ("Bally Bop"), Kyle Evans ("Rule Of Two"), Joey Cook Edit ("Lil Baby"), GBRF ("The Gulag" & "Medals"), Ran & DZIMI ("Alley") and Carns Hill ("Top Boy" & "Misery"), while frequent producer Poor House takes the rest of the tracklist.

You can stream Call Of Duty 3 in full below.