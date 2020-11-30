MOBO-nominated duo Young T & Bugsey are back with a playful new single entitled "New Shape", following up from their smash-hit collab with Headie One on Edna highlight "Princess Cuts".

Taking on a much mellower sound than we've heard from the Nottingham duo recently, Young T & Bugsey balance their melodies and raps as eloquently as usual, as they reinstate the luxuries and achievements that have come off the back of their music successes.

Shout out @MOBOAwards for our two nominations and everyone involved.

🔥🚀 #MoboAwards pic.twitter.com/vJUEQNKWki — Young T & Bugsey (@YoungTandBugsey) November 24, 2020

The accompanying visuals, directed by KLVDR, see the pair as luxury car salesmen from the '80s as they attempt to sell some top-draw vintage cars. A second narrative also sees them vibe out to their new drop in a more modern and designer setting, steering away from the vintage feel in the opening segments.

Peep the "New Shape" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.