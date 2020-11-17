ThatsHymn, the mysterious R&B artist who appeared on the scene in 2017 with single "iKnow" and then promptly disappeared, is back with a new banger, "DIDIDIT."

The track, described in a press release as "positive affirmation anthem," sees the artist list off his accomplishments and goals over some soothing-yet-ominous synths and satisfying 808s. Listen to it below.

"DIDIDIT" was produced by .kxf and audio engineered by Toronto's Shin Kamiyama, who has also done work for various artists on the XO roster. It just premiered as a World First on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show.

Little is known about ThatsHymn except that he has Jamaican roots, was raised in Connecticut, and is currently based in L.A. Accoding to the release, the artist intentionally put his ascent on hold after dropping his debut single in order "to navigate out of a bad management deal." During his time off, he still refined his songwriting chops by penning tunes for the likes of Rihanna, Diplo, Max Martin, Skrillex, Hit-Boy, T-Minus, Tay Keith, Nick Jonas, and more.

Now backed by a new management team, ThatsHymn is gearing up to drop a new project called POTARA. A release date hasn't been announced yet.