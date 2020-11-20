Shawn Mendes has released his new Justin Bieber collaboration, “Monster.”

Directed by Colin Tilley, the video sees the two superstars trading verses about the perils of fame and love. The song is set to appear on Mendes’ upcoming fourth studio album Wonder, which arrives Dec. 4 via Island Records.

“Monster” follows the song and video for the title track, the first single from Wonder. Mendes’ new project follows three consecutive No. 1 album debuts: 2015’s Handwritten, 2016’s Illuminate, and his self-titled album from 2018.

The singer and his manager Andrew Gertler also recently partnered with Netflix for the feature-length documentary In Wonder, which drops Nov. 23. Directed by Grant Singer, the TIFF special event selection chronicles Mendes’ music career.

Watch the video for “Monster” at the top.