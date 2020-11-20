If you haven't hit play on Sha Hef's last tape Numb then you've been sleeping. The Bronx MC never disappoints and has consistenly been one of my favorites over the last couple years. When you're fiendin' for some quality East Coast street music, Hef will fill that void.

Today, he drops off the video for "Time Zones" featuring Jim Jones—the third release from the aforementioned Numb which dropped in July. Filmed in front of Wagner Houses in East Harlem by Revenxnt, Sha and Jim play the block while giving us hella quotables, and let's not forget to mention the "Shanghai" inspired production by 183rd. This track and video are as Uptown NYC as it gets. It's always dope to see vets like Jim Jones collab with the next generation of NYC rap stars.

"Jim has always been someone I’ve related to since the early 2000s when Dipset first came on the scene when I was a teenager," Sha Hef said. "I just felt like I needed another voice from Uptown to compliment the record and who better than Jim to pop his shit?"

Numb is out now, so get involved, and be on the lookout for Out the Mud 2, due out later this year.