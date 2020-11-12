After releasing their fourth studio album earlier this year, Run the Jewels are back with a new song set to be featured in Cyberpunk 2077.

Produced for the upcoming open-world action game developed by CD Projekt Red, "No Save Point" is every bit as gritty and heavy as RTJ4. The song isn't the only part of the duo's partnership with Cyberpunk 2077, as the song will receive a music video directed by Mike Diva tomorrow as part of the Adult Swim Festival.

Additionally, Killer Mike and El-P will drop a collection of merch that combines RTJ imagery with the highly anticipated Cyberpunk

Shortly after releasing the track, El-P offered thanks to the team at CD Projekt Red for the opportunity.

"Huge shout to @CyberpunkGame for giving us an excuse to write about a terrible, morality free, technology-horror riddled future that isn't quite happening already," he wrote. "Felt refreshing."

The song is the duo's first release since "Forever" with Travis Barker in July, and the hard-hitting RTJ4 in June.

Listen to "No Save Point" above.