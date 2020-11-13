RMR has returned with “The Wishing Hour,” the first song from his 3-part series of reimagined songs and accompanying videos, titled 4th Quarter Medley.

Based on Matchbox 20’s 1996 hit “3AM,” in the Pressure-directed “The Wishing Hour” visual, we see RMR preparing for a set in his greenroom before he’s called to the stage. Backed by a band, he flips the lyrics: “He says baby, it’s 3 a.m. and I’m fucking horny / And he says baby, I got a thousand dollars of straight cash / I made it rain, now when are we leaving?” The end of “The Wishing Hour” video’s storyline ends where second installment begins.

Following the release of his viral song “Rascal” in February, RMR shared his breakout EP Drug Dealing is a Lost Art featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Westside Gunn. Later, RMR dropped a remix of “Rascal” with Young Thug.

Watch the video for “The Wishing Hour” up top.