To round out what's been a breakout year for TiZ East, the Newham-raised rapper has embarked on a bumper release schedule of videos. Beginning with intro track "Rap Lounge" at the top of the month and continuing every two weeks until New Year's Eve, TiZ will release a new video for each of the track's featured on his upcoming T-House EP.

The latest to emerge is the video for "Chargy". Produced by Bayoz Muzik, "Chargy" is a fun-loving, aspirational anthem about pushing through life's many challenges and aiming for that top spot. The increasingly ubiquitous Romael handles the visuals for this one, following TiZ and his team round the block in his BMW, bathing the East London settings in warm orange and red hues to beat back the encroaching winter chill.

The T-House EP arrives tomorrow (November 20). Take in the new video at the top and keep it locked to TiZ East's YouTube channel for the next drop in two weeks' time.