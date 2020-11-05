Having spent the last year or so working closely with artists like transatlantic rapper JuJu Rogers, German multi-instrumentalist LoOF and Kelvyn Colt, multi-talented duo The Kii are back with something of their own. "Virgo", which features Ethiopian-American rapper Siimba Selassie, fka Siimba Liives Long, singer K.Zia and West Coast rhymer Locksmith, arrives today with layer upon layer of fragile synths, twinkling yet woozy melodies and a gently bumping drum pattern.

Berlin-based singer K.Zia leads the charge, gliding delicately over the richly-detailed instrumental, giving the track its opening verse and hook. The stage is then set for Locksmith and Siimba to jump in for the song's second act with steady-handed rhymes that set forth their visions and how they plan to take over the rap game.

"Virgo" is the second single to be taken from The Kii's upcoming debut EP Walk Alone, which is due later in the year.