Having debuted in July with smouldering R&B offering "Bittersweet", East London singer-songwriter Liét is now back with her second single "Bad Thing". However, with a CV that boasts vocal credits for Hardy Caprio, One Acen, Kojo Funds and Stefflon Don (not to mention an impressive stack of behind-the-scenes songwriting credits), she's far from unseasoned.

The new single, a sultry R&B bubbler with an eye on the charts, also arrives with some fresh new visuals courtesy of director Ash Riley. Playing up the element of mystery and elusiveness, Liét remains just out of view, obscured in the shadows, as she questions her self-control and whether she can keep herself from making bad decisions.

In real life, of course, her instincts appear to be bang on because there's some big things on the way. First is a remix of "Bad Things" with Ebenezer due next month, and then an EP and a fresh batch of singles slated for the new year.