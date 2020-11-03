Subtle Radio regular and founder of Retribution Recordings, KRSLD has a new single called "Zero Tolerance" on the way and he's called on Spentshell don Flowdan to work his magic on it. For the past few years, KRSLD has been cultivating a well-earned reputation for moody, unsettling dubstep with a shuddering low end — which we all know is the perfect pairing for Flowdan's commanding baritone flow. Attacking the brooding wall of bass with a measured approach, Flowdan makes himself right at home, striding across the lurching bass and issuing his war cry with the trademark slow-flow that's endeared him to so many fans.

Tune in below and then cop the full single, which includes the instrumental version, when it officially lands November 27. Pre-order it here.