Today, Lagos-born, London-based artist Chi Virgo shares the visuals for her new single, "Trip".

Taken from her debut solo project, Under The Moon, "Trip" finds Chi reflecting on the excitement and joy she first felt at the start of a relationship. Rising London producer/artist Kadiata gives the gifted singer and songwriter a twinkling, 808s-heavy backdrop for her emotionally-charged lyrics to bounce off. Under The Moon—which also drops today—showcases Chi's trajectory as an artist, with the 4-track EP inspired by the creative power she's able to harness in the depths of the night. The track's green-screened visuals radiate the divine female energy she channels into her project.

This new body of work finds the independent Chi musing on the ups and downs of her personal experiences and is entirely self-directed. Since she first started making music in 2018, Chi Virgo has carved out her own distinctive, soulful sound that's a fresh take on the power of femininity. Her music has already attracted attention from the likes of BBC Radio 1Xtra and designer of the moment, Mowalola, who handpicked Chi to star in the campaign for her new accessories line.

Watch the bright and colourful visuals for "Trip" above, and stream Under The Moon in full below.