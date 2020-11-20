Timing is everything, they say, and Akes's is impeccable.

The Wolverhampton rhymer recently linked up with Croydon grime and rap legend NoLay and now they're releasing their inspiring new anthem, "Black & Proud", which comes loaded with a rousing instrumental from Birmingham-based collective The Hitmonsterz. NoLay's recent war of words with Trillary Banks will no doubt boost this track's success, but it's the message of Black pride and empowerment that makes it so timely.

Although the track's poetic interlude offers some words of hope—this year has seen vestiges of empire and colonialism literally being torn down—it's still been a tumultuous year and the fight against white supremacy is far from over. There's a lot more work to be done, but this moving new anthem and its warming visuals courtesy of Key Creationz and Patch Productions is a well-timed reminder that Black Britons have more reason than ever to feel emboldened to keep the fight going.

Watch the "Black & Proud" visuals exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.