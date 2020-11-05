After dropping his impressive singles "Good Love" and "Owner", British-Nigerian artist AdeJosh is back with his latest drop, tapping up emerging rapper Adz for "Bandits".

Produced by ATG, the hazy Afroswing production is a perfect fit for this hook-heavy jam, which could bring out the dancer in anyone. Showing off his vocal chops, AdeJosh leaves plenty of room in between for a verse for fellow Londoner Adz, who lets us know about the harsh realities of the hood while throwing in some competitive rapper energy for good measure. The accompanying visuals, directed by Murshed, see AdeJosh and Adz take a drive around the capital, while a linear narrative shows the duo performing their song in a dark studio setting, locking us in with ease.

Watch the video for "Bandits" exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.