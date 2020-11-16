Drake's competitiveness has generated folklore that can only be rivaled by stories surrounding Post Malone's affinity for beer. These two worlds collided when Posty and Drizzy squared off in a beer pong match that didn't go Drake's way.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone tells Fallon that Drake is terrible at beer pong.

"Drake's no good," Malone said when asked the worst celebrity he's play beer pong against. He went on to explain that the game took place backstage after a concert in Toronto.

Although they were in the Six, Drizzy didn't capitalize on the homecourt advantage. "I was just like, 'Man, he sucks,'" Malone continued. Still, Post is open to giving Drake a rematch. "If you see this, come meet me again; we'll play again," Post said. "But he was terrible."

Post Malone takes his beer pong seriously, prompting him to create the Celebrity World Pong League. This 10-episode series will give fans a chance to see Malone take on various celebrities in beer pong to see who is truly the best. New episodes will drop Wednesdays and Fridays via Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Malone is set to face-off against Chainsmokers, Quavo and Saweetie, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, and more.