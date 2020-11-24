Megan Thee Stallion has quickly established herself as one of hip-hop's biggest acts. Over the last few years, the 25-year-old Houston rapper has delivered multiple hit records, secured big-time endorsements, and received several prestigious awards. However, Megan clearly has no intention of resting on her laurels, as she's made it her mission to get bigger and better.

"I'm always trying to figure out, 'How can I be better than Hot Girl Meg? How can I be better than Tina Snow? How can I be better than Megan Thee Stallion?' she said during a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood (7:07). "I'm trying to beat myself. Like, 'OK, that project was lit. Let's beat it.' I'm always in competition with myself, because that's how I feel like I'm going to grow. Iron sharpens iron. I feel like I'm the iron sharpening the iron.'"

Like most successful celebrities, Megan is no stranger to criticism, hate, and general judgment. Still, the Good News rapper has learned not to allow herself to get consumed by the negativity and simply strives to do what makes her happy, despite what the critics have to say.

"Everything I do is to make myself happy," she said when asked about this issue. "... I might see things that really rub me the wrong way, but I always have to remember, 'Megan, you know you, and you know your heart. These people don't know you ...' They said all that to you within 10 minutes, now you packing it around with you for 10 months. I cannot let anybody—just one minute of comment piss me off for the rest of the month. I had to learn that."

Megan also addressed the double standards in music and how some female rappers are harshly judged for unapologetically sexual records, such as her Card B-assisted "WAP."

"Nobody is gonna be able to intimidate me into not being Megan Thee Stallion. I'ma talk about what I want to talk about," she continued. "At the end of the day, I'm me. Honestly, you have a every big choice: You either listen to [my music] or you don't listen to it. It's not hard. Whatever I'm doing should not affect your day. If you don't like this type of music, you ain't got to listen to it. Ain't nobody ask you feel. Ain't nobody ask you your opinion ... This is hip-hop music."

You can check out Megan's full interview with Big Boy above. She also discusses her inspiration behind the Good News title, achieving her dream of working with Beyoncé, and creating a project during the lockdowns. The interview was posted just days after Megan delivered a stellar performance of "Body" at the American Music Awards, and just hours after she was nominated for four Grammy awards.