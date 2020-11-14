Following his recent link-up with Morrisson on "Bad Guy", South London rapper Loski has now teamed up with grime-pop star Stormzy for new single "Flavour" — which is the first drop from Los' debut album, Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story, due November 20.

A bouncy, club-ready production from Steel Banglez sees Loski and Stormzy ride the beat in back-to-back fashion, with them mostly touching on their relationships with women. In the Retorta-directed visuals, Loski and Stomzy come together for a cruise around the city, where they're seen in some comical sketches showcasing their "Flavour" to some local OAPs.

Peep the "Flavour" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.

