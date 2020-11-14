Following his recent link-up with Morrisson on "Bad Guy", South London rapper Loski has now teamed up with grime-pop star Stormzy for new single "Flavour" — which is the first drop from Los' debut album, Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story, due November 20.

A bouncy, club-ready production from Steel Banglez sees Loski and Stormzy ride the beat in back-to-back fashion, with them mostly touching on their relationships with women. In the Retorta-directed visuals, Loski and Stomzy come together for a cruise around the city, where they're seen in some comical sketches showcasing their "Flavour" to some local OAPs.

Official track list for my album ‼️who got the features right?? 🚀 run up the preorder out 20/11/20 ⛷⛷❤️https://t.co/rDKRLEigFP pic.twitter.com/ATt0rETHGS — Big Skii ⛷ (@loski_hs) November 11, 2020

Peep the "Flavour" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.