IDK has shared the new single and video for “2 Cents.”

In the song, IDK addresses those who may be “scheming on the low,” with the visual acting as commentary on maneuvering through the obstacles that come with fame. “I got my own two cents if you know what I mean," he raps.

The song arrives following the release of the Maryland rapper’s song “King Alfred” with Lil Yachty and “Cereal” with Kenny Mason and J.I.D. In June, he also dropped IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack to Kevin Durant’s Showtime documentary Basketball County: In the Water, which boasted guest appearances from ASAP Ferg, Rico Nasty, and Denzel Curry.

Watch the video for “2 Cents” up top.