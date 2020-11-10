Wheezy has shared his collaborative song “Guillotine” with Future and Yo Gotti, which will be featured on the soundtrack for True to the Game 2: Gena's Story.

The producer has been on a hot streak. Last week saw the arrival of his new joint mixtape with Nav called Emergency Tsunami, which boasted features from Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and SahBabii.

Gotti also recently celebrated being an independent artist this year with the release of his song “Recession Free,” produced by Tay Keith, and an accompanying music video that included cameos from MoneyBagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Lil Migo.

Starring Vivica A. Fox, True to the Game 2: Gena's Story had a limited theatrical release on Nov. 6, with Trippie Redd, Burna Boy, and Wacka Flocka Flame as some of the rappers who also appeared on the soundtrack. Wheezy and Manny Halley served as the project’s executive producers. The film, which was directed by Jamal Hill, also stars Erica Peeples, Jeremy Meeks, Lil Mama, Andra Fuller, and others.

Listen to “Guillotine” at the top and check out the film's trailer below.